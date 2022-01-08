Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

