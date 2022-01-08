Deutsche Bank AG Has $25.14 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,630,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $59.74 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

