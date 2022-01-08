Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,785 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,493,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.