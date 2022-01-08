Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth about $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.61 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

