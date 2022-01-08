Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,474 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 82.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $219.99. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.28 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

