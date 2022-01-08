Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 3,564 shares.The stock last traded at $120.60 and had previously closed at $120.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $310,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

