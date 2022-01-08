CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.53

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $26.43. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.