CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.53

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $26.43. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

