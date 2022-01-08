Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
