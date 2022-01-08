Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

