SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at $9,700,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $7,321,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.