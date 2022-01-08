Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,721.55 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,922.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,808.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.