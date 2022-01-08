Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 579 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.