Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 70,064 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 70,064 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,382.61 ($72,937.13).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wotso Property alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 30,320 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,448.00 ($30,538.13).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 66,593 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,831.75 ($66,066.01).

On Friday, October 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,820.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.