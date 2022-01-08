Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of GLTO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.