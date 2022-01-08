Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 860.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

