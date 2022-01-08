OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

