EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.16 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.