Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 43,493 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

