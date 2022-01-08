Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,659 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

RKT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

