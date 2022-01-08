Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

