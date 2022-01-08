Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 77.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.