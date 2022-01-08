Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,919 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $21.87 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

