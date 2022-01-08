Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $76,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

