Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,162 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

CNC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.