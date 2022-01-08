Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,145 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 54.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

