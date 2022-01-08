Raymond James & Associates Has $5.01 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

