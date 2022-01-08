Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

