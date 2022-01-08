Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

