Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $29.72

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $28.16. Construction Partners shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,407,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

