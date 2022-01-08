Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

