Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $48,467,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

