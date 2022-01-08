Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5310 19530 41943 805 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -7.00 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.03

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals peers beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

