Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $335.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.43.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

