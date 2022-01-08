Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Head to Head Review

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 22.56 -$45.06 million N/A N/A Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 2.17 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

