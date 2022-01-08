Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

