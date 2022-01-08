salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.21.

CRM stock opened at $228.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.31. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

