Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $93.27 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $93,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tesla by 617.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 330,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $224,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.