Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

UNH stock opened at $469.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.79 and a 200-day moving average of $433.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

