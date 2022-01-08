Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.27. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

