Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.13 million, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.