Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

