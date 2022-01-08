Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.40). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($2.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.
DAL stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
