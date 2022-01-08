Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.