Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.