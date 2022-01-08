Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.