Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.