Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

