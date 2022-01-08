Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $395,385.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60.

On Friday, November 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50.

HCAT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

