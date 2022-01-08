Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Acquires 54,400 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,100 shares in the company, valued at C$460,366.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.