Ted Kummert Sells 17,278 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ted Kummert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,139,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.