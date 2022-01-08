Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CCAP opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and have sold 370,952 shares valued at $6,686,255. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

