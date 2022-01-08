Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $30.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APG opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 588.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,055,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

